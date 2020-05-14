Lauren Drain Slays In Olive Green Bikini On Instagram

Lauren Drain turned up the heat on Instagram today with a smoking-hot photo that showed her clad in a string bikini.

The blond bombshell was captured in the middle of a white room in the Thursday morning upload. Lauren failed to use a geotag to indicate her precise location and instead plugged her Summer Fitness Program — reminding fans that they only have 10 days left to join. She posed directly in the center of the photo, tugging at her bikini bottoms and looking into the camera with a sultry gaze. The registered nurse delighted her 3.8 million followers in a tiny bikini that showed off all her hard work in the gym.

Lauren sizzled in the matching set that boasted an olive green hue. The two-piece included a standard triangle top with thin straps that highlighted her chiseled arms and ripped shoulders. It clung tightly to her chest and gave a teasing glimpse of her voluptuous assets, which came spilling out of the middle and sides of the itty-bitty garment. The piece hit right below her bust and showcased Lauren’s taut tummy and abs.

The fitness coach also sported a pair of bottoms to match, and they highlighted her hourglass figure perfectly. The piece possessed a thin string that sat on her sides, and she pulled it down to reveal her defined hips. The swimwear had only a small piece of ruched fabric to cover her modesty, allowing her tantalizing curves and muscular legs to be seen in their entirety.

Lauren did not add any additional accessories to the revealing swim set but added a bold red manicure to her nails. She was also done up in a gorgeous application of makeup. The look seemed to include defined brows that were a few shades darker than her blond tresses. It also looked like she wore a dusting of blush and shimmery highlighter as well as a light pink gloss on her plump pout. Lauren spent a little bit of time adding loose waves to her long locks, which fell messily down her shoulders and sides.

The hot new upload has been a hit so far, and fans have given it over 11,000 double-taps in two hours. Hundreds more flocked to the comments section to take their admiration a step further and shower Lauren with compliments.

“You look awesome!! I couldn’t think of anything else,” one follower commented with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“Healthy and strong,” a second social media user pointed out.

“Wow, your level of fitness is amazing,” another applauded.