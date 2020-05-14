‘The Challenge’: Kaycee Clark And Nany González Spark Drama With Flirty Exchange

The drama hit an all-time high during last night’s episode of The Challenge: Total Madness after Kaycee Clark and Nany González got a little flirty over drinks, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The two ladies found themselves sitting closely together, talking, hugging, and giggling, which led to González trying to persuade Clark to follow her into the bathroom. Upon realizing what was going on, Aneesa Ferreira tried to intervene to prevent Clark from cheating on her girlfriend back home. Clark insisted she would never jeopardize her relationship, and ultimately turned down González’s drunken attempts. Ferreira’s attempt to diffuse the situation angered a drunk González, who quickly began calling Ferreira names while bringing up issues from the other woman’s past.

“Aneesa, you’re so annoying,” González said. “I want to punch you in the f*cking mouth right now!”

González’s reaction came as a shock to Ferreira, who insisted she would never say such horrible things to people she considered to be her friends. As the three women continued to bicker, the rest of the players began to take notice of the interaction. The bickering continued to intensify until González grabbed Ferreira and the two women got into a minor physical altercation.

After being separated by their housemates, the women left the bar but took the arguing back to the bunker, where González also lashed out on Jenna Compono as she tried to recap the night’s events. González later turned her attention back to Ferreira, throwing a hot cup of noodles at the woman before trying to fight her again.

“I don’t have to take my clothes off for money, b*tch,” González yelled as Ferreira walked away.

All eyes are on Nany and Kaycee when they start to get a little flirty at the bar. See what happens Wednesday on The Challenge: Total Madness at 8/7c on @mtv. #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/wARRJBLKYO — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) May 11, 2020

Things eventually settled down between the women and González approached Ferreira to apologize for the entire situation.

“Waking up this morning, I am feeling like absolute trash,” a tearful González explained to the cameras. “I just want Aneesa to know that anything that I said or did to her last night has nothing to do with her.”

She went on to share that she has been on her own since she was 18 years old and has a hard time trusting herself, her instincts, and her gut, which has caused her terrible anxiety. She added that she felt the weight and stress of the game played a major part in her reaction. Ferreira was quick to accept her friend’s apology and echoed the sentiment that the pressure of the game did have the potential to “break” someone. During her own confessional, Ferreira said she decided to forgive González because it was just “too much to hold on to.”

And speaking of apologies, viewers watched as Nelson Thomas apologized to Kailah Casillas after embarrassing her in front of the rest of the house. Thomas implied that Casillas was promiscuous and insulted her relationship with her boyfriend back home. Casillas wasn’t as understanding as Ferreira, she said Thomas’ expression felt empty because his actions remain the same.

Fans of the show can keep up with all the drama on Wednesdays on MTV.