AEW News: WWE Hall Of Famer To Appear At ‘Double Or Nothing’ This Month

A WWE Hall of Famer is heading to All Elite Wrestling, and he will present the AEW TNT Title to its first champion at Double or Nothing. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be at the next big pay-per-view for the promotion, and he will play a huge role in its future. Tyson has always been a big wrestling fan, and he was even part of major WWF storylines during the “Attitude Era.”

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, the announcement was made that Tyson will make his debut on May 23. He will present the brand-new AEW TNT Championship to the winner of a match between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., this partnership came together last year.

Tyson attended Double or Nothing last year in Las Vegas, and he loved everything the promotion had in place. The former boxing champ was backstage at the pay-per-view and let them know that he wanted to work with them in the future.

It’s been a privilege to compete in this tournament. It’ll be an honor to finish it. The King of PPV, The Baddest Man On The Planet, Iron Mike Tyson to present the @tntdrama CHAMPIONSHIP #aew pic.twitter.com/gShd18YUpX — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2020

This year’s Double or Nothing was initially taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but that had to change. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will now take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and Tyson is going to fly in for the event.

While there have been no details on what Tyson is receiving in compensation from AEW, it will likely be a significant amount. Tyson will probably be paid a hefty sum for his appearance and have his flight from California to Florida covered by the company.

Tyson has been a huge wrestling fan for a long time, and he was a member of D-Generation X for a while in 1998. At WrestleMania XIV, he was the special enforcer for the main event title match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

That match ended with Tyson punching out Michaels after Austin won the WWF Championship. In 2012, Tyson was officially inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

All Elite Wrestling has not announced any plans for Tyson after Double or Nothing, but anything is still possible.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart appeared at Double or Nothing to unveil the AEW World Championship title belt. It seems as if AEW is making it an annual thing to have a legendary star from Vince McMahon’s company appear at their signature event.