Arie Luyendyk Jr. Goes Blond, Bachelor Nation Reacts To His New Platinum ‘Do

'The Bachelor' star debuts a surprising new hair look.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has a new blond hairdo. The Bachelor star debuted his new look on Instagram, and fans and celebrity friends had a lot to say about it.

Arie captioned a photo of him sitting poolside as he described his new hair color as a “vibe.” In the new pic, The Bachelor franchise veteran sported close-cropped sides and a tuft of longer hair that appeared to be tousled with a styling product. The usually clean-shaven race car driver also showed off a salt and pepper beard as he posed for the camera while holding his phone in his hand.

In comments to the post, Arie’s followers reacted to his surprising new hairstyle.

Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon compared Arie to rapper Eminem’s look 20 years ago.

“Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote.

Bachelor producer Elan Gale also thought Arie looked like a celebrity with his pale hair color.

“You can’t spell ‘Avril Lavigne’ without ‘Arie,'” he wrote.

“ARIE!!!!!! Hahaha stopppp! You guys are too much! I’m actually really diggin it!!” wrote fellow Paradise star, Tayshia Adams.

“Well played vibe!” added former Bachelor star Bob Guiney.

Other fans noted that Arie will find out firsthand if blondes have more fun, and some said the 38-year-old Bachelor veteran looks younger with his blond hair.

Arie and his wife Lauren Burnham have been keeping busy with hair dye as they quarantine at home with their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi. One month ahead of the platinum dye job, Lauren shared a photo to Instagram that showed her with pastel pink and Arie with a light silver-blue color.

The Bachelor winner told fans that the couple got creative when their baby daughter was napping and decided to color their hair pastel colors on Easter Sunday. In the caption to the pic, Lauren described her husband as a “silver fox.”

Arie’s natural hair color is dark brown, but years before he landed on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette his hair was already starting to turn gray. Fans noticed more salt-and-pepper in his hair six years later when Arie was cast as the lead on The Bachelor Season 22.

“I was actually already gray during Emily’s season… I was already gray!” Arie told People in 2018. “And I started going gray in my early 20s, actually. So, yeah, I’m just embracing it, you know? Salt-and-pepper look, it’s like totally in.”

The Bachelor star noted that “blue and gray ” – blue eyes and gray hair – are his colors and that the combination just kind of works for him.