Aletta Ocean Sizzles In A Black Lingerie Set With Fishnet Stockings & Bold Blue Heels

Aletta Ocean went full bombshell in a scanty outfit for her latest Instagram upload on Friday morning. The model got steamy as she revealed that she was hard at work on some brand new content at home.

In the racy snap, Aletta looked stunning in a black lingerie set. The bra fit snugly around her ample bust and boasted a racy cutout in the front to expose her massive cleavage. The garment also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching black panties rested high on her curvy hips while accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and impressive abs. She also wore thigh-high fishnet stockings on her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with bold blue heels.

Aletta posed with both of her hands behind her head and her hip pushed to the side. She also wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the snap, a table and chairs, as well as a large mirror and other home decor was visible.

Aletta wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also sported a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of smokey eye shadow and sculpted brows, as well as mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner.

Her face looked to be highlighted with a shimmer on her nose, chin, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheeks and dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Aletta’s over 2.9 million followers make quick work of showing some love to the photo. The post earned more than 41,000 likes within the first six hours after it was uploaded. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,000 messages.

“Very hot photo,” one follower said.

“WOW,” another wrote.

“What a beautiful lady… love this style,” a third person stated.

“Flawless sensational unpredictable beautiful beauty,” a fourth social media user commented.

The model is often seen showing off her hourglass figure in racy outfits for her eye-catching online snaps. She’s been known to rock tight dresses, skimpy bikinis, and scanty lingerie on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aletta recently showed off her curvaceous body in a teal lingerie set that hugged her ample bust tightly. That post also proved to be popular among fans. To date, that snap has raked in more than 65,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.