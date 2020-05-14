Canadian Stunner Ashley Resch Sizzles In Zipped-Down Bodysuit

Ashley Resch has been stunning many of her nearly 900,000 Instagram followers this week, and her most recent post was no exception. On Thursday, May 14, the Canadian model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a sultry bodysuit that put her curves on full display.

For the photo, Resch sat on a dark chair as she held her phone close to her face to snap the selfie. She arched her back, puffing out her chest and popping her booty out. Her legs were apart as she placed her free hand on one knee. She was in a three-quarter pose, angling her right profile at the onlooker.

Resch wore an all-black bodysuit for a racer look, as she confirmed by adding a checkered flag emoji to her caption. The one-piece featured long sleeves and a mock neck. It boasted a ring zipper on the front, which she opted to wear zipped down to her sternum to allow her to show off her cleavage. The suit included mesh side inserts, thumbholes and a buckle belt that clasped around her midriff, outlining her slim waist. It legs were high-cut, baring her strong hips and some of her leg tattoos. According to the tag, the garment was from Dolls Kill.

Resch wore her blond tresses pulled up in a casual, messy bun at the top of her head, leaving a few tendrils loose to frame her face. She appeared to wear little to no makeup in the picture, embracing her natural beauty. She glanced at the phone screen with a neutral face.

The photo has attracted more than 5,000 likes and about 100 comments within the first hour of being up. Instagram users took to the comments section to express their admiration for Resch and to compliment her on her looks.

“Ready for More,” wrote one admirer.

“hope you all are staying safe [red heart emoji] good day for everyone,” replied another user.

“[L]ove u sexy Queen,” a third fan chimed in.

“Thicker than a snicker,” added a fourth user.

Yesterday, Resch used her Instagram feed to show her fans her booty transformation from November to today, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She posted a side-by-side college that included two photos framing her back body. In the earlier photo, Resch wore a tiny G-string that showed leaner glutes, giving her a more flat look. The current shot featured Resch, also in a thong, with a much more toned and larger derriere, proving that her hard work is paying off.