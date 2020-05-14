‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Friday, May 15: Sally Steals Forrester’s Designs For Fashion Show

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Friday, May 15 recaptures the espionage and back-stabbing that happened when Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) betrayed Thomas Forrester (then – Pierson Fode). This classic episode dates back to April 14 and shows how Sally broke Thomas’ heart when she stole his designs for the Spectra Fashion Show, per Soap Central.

At the time of this fashion show, Sally’s back was against the wall. C.J. Garrison (Mick Garrison) wanted to sell the Spectra Building. He said that if the fashion show wasn’t a success, he would be forced to sell it to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Sally was a talented designer but she knew she needed the fashion show to be a sure success and couldn’t gamble on her own talent. So, she stole Thomas’ designs. She used her sister, Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck), who was an intern at Forrester Creations. Of course, Coco had no idea that Sally and Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) had hidden a camera in her brooch and that they were going to steal the Forrester line.

Sally and Thomas fell in love quickly. But she knew that she was about to betray him in the worst possible way, so she broke up with him right before the Spectra Fashion show. Nevertheless, R.J. Forrester (Anthony Turpel) encouraged his brother to attend the event since he was sure she would appreciate his support.

Sally gave her crew and the models a pep talk before the show began. Everyone was excited about the first Spectra Fashion show in years. Jarrett Maxwell (Andrew Collins) and C.J. couldn’t believe that Sally and her team had managed to come up with such spectacular designs. But Jarrett had his doubts. After C.J. left, he spoke into his recorder and said that the designs lacked the raw talent that he had seen in the previews. The designs reminded him of the refined restraint that was the trademark of Forrester Creations.

In the meantime, Bill told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to hire a wrecking crew. He was positive that the show would fail and that the Spectra Building would be his by the end of the day. Wyatt warned his father that Sally could surprise everyone and pull off a miracle.

The fashion show was a success and Sally was lauded as the audience gave her a standing ovation. Just then, Thomas arrived and surveyed the models on stage. Slowly his beaming smile faded as he realized that the woman he loved had stolen his designs. Sally caught his eye and looked at him with a guilty expression on her face. Thomas now knew why Sally had said that she would be a disappointment to him.