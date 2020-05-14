Katy Perry Stuns In A Sheer White Nightgown As She Teases ‘Daisies’ Music Video Premiere

Katy showed off her baby bump in the lacy garment.

Katy Perry wore white to promote the upcoming premiere of her “Daisies” music video. In a set of Instagram photos that she uploaded on Thursday, the “Never Worn White” songstress was pictured wearing a romantic gauzy nightgown. The look will seemingly make an appearance in the music video.

Katy was proudly displaying her baby bump in a fancy ivory nightgown that had a bridal vibe. The garment’s shoulder straps were cream-colored ribbons trimmed with frilly lace. The frock had an empire waist, and the bust was covered with delicate floral lace. The gossamer skirt was constructed out of sheer mesh with a small polka-dot pattern. Wide ribbons of intricate lace also decorated the front of the nightgown. A tiny rose detail had been attached underneath the bust, and two long ribbons trailed down from it. One ribbon bow could also be seen on the bottom of the garment’s long, loose skirt. The curve of Katy’s growing baby bump was visible underneath the nightgown.

In her third photo, Katy also had one arm in the sleeve of a lace robe that matched her nightgown. In the second snapshot, the robe could be seen lying beside the singer. The first picture showed Katy wearing the nightgown’s shoulder straps pulled down off her shoulders.

Katy was wearing her short blond hair pushed over to one side. For her beauty look, she appeared to be wearing bright pink lipstick, eye shadow in earthy tones, and thick false eyelashes.

The “Roar” hitmaker was pictured sitting on a massive boulder beside a small stream. Similar large rocks were strewn all around her. In her second snap, Katy was placing her bare feet underneath a cascade of sparkling water created by some of the rocks.

In the caption of her post, the singer reminded her fans that they only have half a day to wait for the premiere of the “Daisies” music video. She also promised to “zoom bomb” a few lucky fans’ virtual watch parties. In a previous Instagram post, Katy explained how her fans can invite her to “crash” their Zoom parties by clicking a link in her bio and sending her their info.

Over the span of an hour, Katy’s post received over 1.4 million likes from her 96 million Instagram followers. Many of them suggested that she looked like a “goddess.”

“Omg, goddess of nature,” read one response to her post.

“Pregnancy looks good on you,” another fan remarked.

“The most beautiful mamma out there!!!” a third admirer enthused.

“You always look freaking stunning,” a fourth comment read.

Katy was also wearing white when she made her big pregnancy reveal by cradling her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. The singer and her fiance, Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom, have revealed that they’re having a baby girl.