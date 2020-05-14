Kyle Richards Says Denise Richards Is Faking Scenes On ‘RHOBH’: ‘This Feels Like A Set Up To Me’

Denise Richards had a heart-to-heart conversation with her daughter, Sami Sheen, on yesterday’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over some brash comments about a threesome made by the housewives at a dinner party. While the two came to an understanding, fellow castmate Kyle Richards isn’t buying it, as Us Weekly reports.

“This feels like a set up to me …” Kyle tweeted. “Clearly Denise had this conversation with her daughter prior to this and decided to have this conversation on camera.”

The message comes after the most recent episode of the show revealed the fallout of the women sitting around a table having a decidedly adult conversation at a dinner party. Denise was uncomfortable that her 16-year-old-daughter, who she shares custody of with her former husband Charlie Sheen, may have overheard the NSFW talk. The 49-year-old actress sat Sami down to ask her if she’d overheard the conversation.

While Sami laughed off the concern, Kyle took to social media to express the belief that the entire conversation was staged. Denise fired back, denying the accusation.

“No Kyle … it actually happened on camera twice. Ask our producers,” she wrote back.

Kyle went on to argue that in another tweet Denise has made her own sexual comments about her husband. She concluded that it’s hard for her to get a word in with the large group of women frequently talking over one another.

Denise and Kyle have been butting heads this season and it’s not the first time that the Halloween actress has accused Denise of being fake. During an episode of the show, Kyle says that Denise has generally eschewed the glamourous clothing and makeup that most of the other housewives indulge in, but this season she seems to have upped her game – at least for the party.

“Even you Denise, who was down to earth, no makeup last year, you’re all of a sudden getting glam and having a diamond ice sculpture at your house,” Kyle said.

“Why am I fake because of that?” I’ve been an actress in this business for a long time. I’ve done glam. Half the time you guys see me, I’m coming from f—king set,” Denise replied.

In an earlier episode, Kyle called Denise a “ragamuffin” because of her penchant for jeans and t-shirts of ballgowns and heavy makeup.

Denise fired back, as The Inquisitr previously wrote, with a series of photos showing her on various magazine covers over the years.