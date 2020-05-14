Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Fit Physique In Revealing Activewear

On Thursday, May 14, Bulgarian fitness model Yanita Yancheva uploaded a sizzling snap for her 1.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 33-year-old posed outside in front of what appears to be a building. She showed off her fit figure in a revealing red activewear set manufactured by the clothing brand, Body Engineers. The workout gear consisted of a crop long-sleeve top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching, high-waisted leggings. The ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Yanita kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in braids with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

For the photo, the mother-of-one stood with her back arched, as she hooked her thumbs into the waistband of her leggings. Yanita gazed directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Body Engineers by tagging the company.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you look amazing like always honey so fit,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“@yanitayancheva you are fabulous I LOVE YOU my Angel,” added a different devotee.

“Nice shot. Love the hair and colour on you,” said another follower.

“Wow that outfit is very stylish, you look fabulous in it!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Yanita engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a camo sports bra and coordinating shorts. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.