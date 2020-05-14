Valerie Cossette Rocks See-Through, Beaded Sarong For Bikini Booty Shot

On Thursday, Canadian model Valerie Cossete showed off her curvaceous figure on Instagram in a sexy black bikini from Fashion Nova. The brunette beauty completed the hot look with a white mesh sarong, which was completely see-through and had no trouble flashing her swimwear. Valerie struck a sultry pose, displaying her round posterior as she let herself be photographed from the mid-profile. The steamy pic immediately caught fans’ attention, racking up more than 9,700 likes in the first 20 minutes of having been posted.

Snapped in a stylish living room, Valerie stood by the bar, glancing over her shoulder at the camera with a coy expression that only added to her appeal. She raised her knee, flaunting her thigh, which was left exposed thanks to the high slit of her sarong. The beach skirt was crafted out of a dainty mesh adorned with countless white beads. The chic embellishments lent an elegant vibe to the sheer number, which seemed to balance out the racy nature of her attire.

The Bang Energy elite model held one arm across her waist, gracefully arching her hand over her thigh. Her other hand casually rested on the edge of the bar, nearly completely blocked from view by her buxom assets. Although her chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, she showed plenty of sideboob in the skimpy bikini top. The item appeared to be a halterneck style and tied behind her back with a thin string draping down her curves in a large, loopy bow. The bottoms were just as revealing, and sported a small triangular back that perfectly showcased her shapely dérriere.

Valerie wore her hair down and parted in the center, letting her long, raven tresses brush over her back. Her sleek locks framed her face, calling attention to her chic glam. She wore simple, natural-looking makeup, highlighting her pretty features with a bit of mascara. She appeared to sport a satin pink shade on her lush lips, and showed off her sculpted eyebrows, which were several shades lighter than her dark mane.

The model didn’t seem to be wearing any accessories and was content with simply showing off her classy manicure. Her nails were painted a white color to match her beaded sarong. The tasteful decor also complemented the piece, as Valerie was careful to place a white vase filled with white flowers up on the bar next to her.

The photo went on to amass more than 21,300 likes within the hour, in addition to 335 fan messages. Fellow models flocked to the comments section, complimenting Valerie for the hot look.

“Yas,” wrote fellow Bang Energy model Nina Serebrova, adding a heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“Gorgeous,” declared Australian hottie Vicky Aisha, leaving a pair of two-hearts emoji.

“Don’t punish me like that please,” quipped a third Instagrammer, leaving two blowing-kiss emoji and a lovestruck emoji.