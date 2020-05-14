Sophie Dee Gets Cheeky In Beaded Thong

Sophie Dee went scantily clad in her latest Instagram share, and her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind. The model ditched her pants for the photo op, exposing almost her entire derriere for the camera in a beaded thong.

The booty-baring shot hit Sophie’s account just moments ago, and it’s earned her a massive amount of attention ever since. She was captured in the middle of a white room that appeared to be in a photo studio. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, and she also failed to include any sort of caption — letting her fans’ imaginations run wild. The model faced her backside to the camera and sat on a clear office chair. She leaned both arms on the backrest and looked over her shoulder with a slight smile while she playfully put her hand up near her lips.

Sophie sent temperatures soaring in a barely there black thong that accentuated her bodacious booty with a double layer of black beads that draped across her backside. The garment didn’t provide much coverage, leaving her fit legs on full display. Its thin bands rested on the sides of her hips and helped draw further attention to her tiny waist and fit back.

Sophie also wore a black lace bra that stretched over her shoulders with claps and showcased her enviable arms and shoulders. The piece clung tight to her torso, bringing the eye to her slender frame while also flashing a glimpse of her taut tummy. It did not appear that Sophie accessorized her barely there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were glued to her beautiful body. She styled her caramel-tipped tresses in loose waves that fell halfway down her back.

The model also sported a full application of makeup, which looked to include an expresso eyeliner that made her blue eyes pop. Her look also seemed to include a light pink gloss and blush.

The hot new upload has proved incredibly popular so far, although it has only been live on her page for 30 minutes. Fans have double-tapped the post over 26,000 times and flooded it with over 380 comments so far.

“Very very beautiful your hip very good,” one follower commented with a series of red hearts.

“There are a thousand beautiful women out there, but only a handful of them possess the grace required by such beauty to stop it from looking ugly,” a second social media user commented.

“The most sexiest. Bravo baby you look amazing,” another fan gushed with a series of hearts.