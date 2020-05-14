‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Dishes On Devastating Elimination

Tori Deal is one of the fiercest competitors in the history of MTV’s The Challenge series but even the fiercest fighters can fumble, and Deal learned that the hard way during this week’s episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

At the beginning of the season, players were informed that the only way to make it to the final round would be to earn a red skull by winning an elimination. After hearing the news, Deal became eager to get into the elimination as soon as possible in order to secure her spot at competing for the one million dollar cash prize. During last night’s episode, Deal finally got the chance to compete for her red skull against Jenna Compono, who she assumed would be an easy opponent because Compono had been dealing with drama back home, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Unfortunately for Deal, Compono hadn’t completely checked out of the game and she ended up beating Deal in a test of strength and endurance. When asked about her feelings surrounding the elimination, Deal described it as “devastating.”

“It was devastating, for sure,” she told EW. “But it was definitely a cool one, you know? It’s something that I get to look back on and be like, ‘Wow, I f*cking did that.’ And that was a hard-ass workout, so I am proud of it.”

Deal went on to say the loss was a blow to her ego because she tried and failed to orchestrate the ideal elimination to catapult her to the final round. But despite the bruised ego, the challenger said the experience has definitely taught her a lesson.

“Once I sat with it all and, obviously, a lot of time has passed, I’ve just been working on making myself stronger so that way when I come back, I will be more humble, and I will be stronger, and I just have to keep working for it,” she explained.

As for Deal’s other half and fellow contestant, Jordan Wiseley, he’ll remain in the house for at least another week. However, it’s clear that Deal’s departure could affect Wiseley’s performance in the upcoming games. Additionally, the other men in the bunker have already begun scheming to take advantage of Wiseley’s moment of weakness to send him packing.

During the clip for next week’s episode, Cory Wharton made it known that he’d definitely be taking a shot at the reigning champ.

“When you smell blood in the water, you attack,” he said.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs on Wednesdays on MTV.