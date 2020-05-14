Corrie Yee Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Barely-There Blue Bikini Top

Corrie Yee left little to the imagination for her most recent Instagram snap on Thursday morning. The model let it all hang out as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the racy pics, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow wearing a barely-there bright blue bikini. The tiny top boasted thin straps that tied behind her neck and around her back. The garment could hardly contain her massive cleavage. Fans also got a peek at her toned arms and flat tummy in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of reading glasses.

In the first photo, Corrie wore a flirty smirk on her face as she peered into the camera with the glasses on the end of her nose. In the second shot, she looked away from the lens with a big smile and her tongue sticking out as she lifted her tiny bikini top up.

Corrie wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls. The full strands engulfed her shoulders as they cascaded over her chest.

She also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the shot. The application looked to consist of long lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as vivid pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. The application seemed to be completed with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Corrie’s 944,000-plus followers wasted no time showing the post some love. The snaps garnered more than 11,000 likes within the first four hours after they went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 300 messages.

“Such a hottie,” one follower wrote.

“Amazingly gorgeous and beautiful,” remarked another.

“Looking good Corrie,” a third social media user gushed.

“What a perfect shade of blue! You look amazing!” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in revealing ensembles. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this week when she sported nothing but a chain bikini that spotlighted her voluptuous body. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, the snap has racked up more than 9,200 likes and over 220 comments.