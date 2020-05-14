Erica Fett Flaunts Fantastic Figure in Sheer Red Lingerie

On Thursday, May 14, American cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 32-year-old posing in a white-walled room in front of a door. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer lingerie set, that featured a red off-the-shoulder top with ruffle detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Erica accessorized the sexy look with stud earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The Instagram star wore her long locks down and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup. The striking application appeared to have included sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and pink lipstick.

In the first image, the tattooed model kneeled on the floor. She hunched her shoulders and arched her back. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on Erica’s unbelievable body.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her known which of the two photos did they prefer. She also encouraged fans to visit her OnlyFans account.

Many of Erica’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“View number 1 for sure! Extremely beautiful view! Beautiful eyes picture perfect beautiful body cute lingerie! Perfection,” said a follower.

“The first one because it has your beautiful face in it & you can see your gorgeous soul shining,” remarked another Instagram user.

Some commenters revealed, however, that they had difficultly deciding a favorite image between the two pictures.

“I sincerely like them both. Any view of you is splendid,” wrote a fan.

“Both. Always both,” added a different devotee.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a video that showed her dancing while wearing black lingerie. The brief clip has been viewed over 280,000 times since it was shared.