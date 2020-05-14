Maitland Ward Sizzles In Pushup Bra & Satin Bottoms: ‘I Might DM You An Extra Special Little Gift Tonight’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward teased her Instagram followers with a sexy photo of herself and the possibility of a special gift from her in their direct messages, and many of them responded instantly. The adult film actress has worked to keep her audience engaged amid the coronavirus pandemic that has left many people staying home more often.

The actress shared a photo of herself standing in a bathroom in front of two sinks and a mirror. In the image, she wore a deep pink lacy pushup bra that showed off her ample cleavage. She paired the support garment with silky striped pants in white, red, and black. The outfit displayed the adult film star’s flat stomach and nipped-in waist. Maitland wore her layered red hair straight, and it fell from a middle part over both shoulders almost to her waist with the shorter layers framing her face. She appeared to wear little or no makeup with just the appearance of a slight color under her striking blue eyes that helped make them pop as she stared directly into the camera’s lens. Maitland had a small closed mouth smile in the photograph, which didn’t show her teeth, and it looked like she left her lips bare.

In the caption, Maitland gave her followers quite a tease. She asked if anybody wanted to be her shower buddy, and then she promised that she might send a direct message to somebody who hit the “like” button, so her followers obliged. In about an hour, more than 27,000 Instagrammers double tapped to express their appreciation of the post, while over 600 of them also took a moment to leave the model a positive comment.

“You bet I wanna be taking a shower with you! I might even drop the soap,” joked a follower, who also included several different smilies.

“I would love to be your shower, buddy,” a second devotee replied with a simple smile.

“Hi, Maitland. I loved Boy Meets World! It’s one of my favorite shows,” wrote a third fan of the actress’s previous work.

“OMG, you are so unbelievably hot and sexy, Maitland amazing body gorgeous eyes beautiful smile,” a fourth Instagrammer gushed.

