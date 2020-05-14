Jessica Weaver Gives Fans Sex Advice In Insanely Short Dress

Jessica Weaver looked as hot as ever in a tiny dress in her most recent Instagram share. The sizzling new shot hit her feed an hour ago, as of this writing, and it has already been flooded with love from the model’s 9.3 million fans.

The photo captured Jessica posing in a living room that was decorated with a large gray chair and couch. A multicolored tapestry hung on the wall at her back, and under it was a collection of funky vases. As her geotag indicated, she was at home in Orange County, California, and the area likely looked familiar to fans, as the model has snapped many selfies in the same space. She stood in the middle of the frame and rested one hand on her shoulder and the other near her side. She stared into the camera with a slight smile while parting her glossy lips ever so slightly.

Jessica cocked one of her hips out slightly and showcased her killer figure in a chic dress. The piece boasted a light taupe color and looked like it was made of a velvety material. A layer of sheer fabric was on the neckline and sleeves, exposing a teasing glimpse of skin underneath. Its velvet top cut straight across her chest and offered a peek of cleavage for her adoring audience.

The dress featured a band around the middle that accentuated her tiny waist and trim midsection. Meanwhile, a good amount of fabric gathered on her upper thighs, with the dangerously short length offering more than an eyeful of her fit stems.

She opted to go jewelry-free for the occasion, although the large tattoo on her hand almost served as its own accessory. Jessica styled her platinum blond locks with a side part that showed a hint of her natural brunette roots. The majority of her silky locks were worn straight, but Jessica added some volume to the bottom with loose curls. The model was done up with a full application of makeup that appeared to include defined brows, blush, and a light pink lipgloss that had just the right amount of shimmer.

She added a little bit of NSFW sex advice in her caption, and since the upload went live, fans have given it a ton of praise. The post has already raked in over 14,000 likes and 700 comments in an hour.

“Your hands on your shoulder I love that style it makes more beautiful,” one fan pointed out.

“Perfect Dream Woman! How are you today,” a second follower wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Baby! Absolutely stunning,” one more social media user complimented.