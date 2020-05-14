Anastasiya Kvitko Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Impossibly Tight Crop Top

Anastasiya Kvitko seems to be enjoying her time in quarantine. A few of her latest Instagram updates have featured her spending time at home with her adorable puppies. On Thursday, she gave her followers more of the same when she shared a video that showed her wearing an incredibly tight crop top that looked like it could barely contain her breasts.

Anastasiya’s top was black, and she wore the top buttons unbuttoned, exposing her cleavage. The video did not show all of her body, but it appeared that she wore a snug-fitting pair of tan pants with an elastic waist to complete her casual look.

The model’s update was an ad for Bang energy, and as it is with most of her ads, she gave her fans a nice look at her killer curves while promoting the drink.

The video began by showing Anastasiya as she relaxed on her side reading a book with her Pomeranian puppy next to her. The pose gave her fans a nice look down her shirt before she closed the book and proceeded to get up. The next scene saw her reaching into a refrigerator for a can of the drink. The camera captured her from the side, showing off her incredible bustline. She then put down the puppy, opened the drink, and took a sip from the can while the camera stayed focused on her chest. The next scene featured the model out on a deck looking at the skyline while drinking the beverage. She then looked over her shoulder seductively before running her hand through her hair before the video ended.

Anastasiya wore her hair straightened. Her makeup application looked to include foundation, eyeliner, mascara, and a rose shade on her lips. She also wore a taupe polish on her nails. She accessorized the look with bracelets.

The post was a smash hit, racking up more than 46,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Anastasiya’s followers loved the clip, and many took a minute to tell her why.

“You are the girl of my dreams,” quipped one admirer.

“You look so beautiful,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“What a beauty,” commented a third fan.

“Love you’re [sic] puppy so cute and you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Anastasiya showed off her puppies in another video she shared not too long ago. In it, she wore an incredibly tight mini dress that showcased her killer figure.