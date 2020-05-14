Roche Test For Coronavirus Antibodies Shown To Be 100 Percent Effective, Will Be Rolled Out In UK Immediately

'We are keen to get as many as quickly as we can and get them out,' said a British public health official.

A test for coronavirus antibodies developed by Swiss manufacturer Roche has shown to be 100 percent effective, and British health authorities are hoping to deploy it immediately to frontline workers, Yahoo News U.K. reports.

The “Roche Test,” as it’s being called, tests a patient’s blood for antibodies for the coronavirus. Antibodies are proteins created by the immune system that destroy invading cells, and they’re specific to each pathogen. Therefore, the presence of coronavirus antibodies indicates that a person has contracted the pathogen and lived to tell about it; and more importantly, is unlikely to contract the disease again.

Note that here “coronavirus” specifically refers to SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that is currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic, and which is 1 of 7 viruses in the coronavirus family.

Specifically, according to The Guardian, the patient provides a blood sample no earlier than 14 days after their symptoms first began (or any time in the case of a person who has had no symptoms). The sample is tested in a machine that can process 300 tests per hour, and the patient can expect their results in 18 minutes.

The Swiss manufacturer’s test has been shown to be 100 percent accurate, according to Public Health England (PHE).

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

That an antibody test that is quick and reliable has been developed could be the most powerful tool yet in the battle against the coronavirus. Indeed, so bullish is U.K. Health Minister Edward Argar on the test that he calls it a “game changer,” according to a companion report in The Guardian.

With fast and reliable antibody testing now seemingly available, public health officials can get an idea of how many people, and which people, have contracted the disease and survived it, and can thus safely return to work or other activities in their lives. This data could be key to reopening the British economy, and, should the test be put to widespread use outside of the U.K., to other economies.

In Britain, Argar wants the test to first be deployed to frontline health care workers and then, following, to workers in health care with less direct contact with sick patients.

“We are keen to get as many as quickly as we can and get them out, primarily to the front line first, the [National Health Service], social care and then more widely,” he said.

Argar cautioned, however, that the tests are not yet available to the general public. He did not specify when it would be possible for even more wide-spread use of the tests.