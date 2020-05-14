Victoria’s Secret Model Lorena Rae Wears Just Thong Panties During ‘Quarantine Morning Stretch’

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae showed her Instagram followers how she likes to start her day as she demonstrated a quarantine morning stretch. The model made sure not to have much clothing restricting her in her efforts, as she went topless and wore only a pair of thong panties.

The new photo that Lorena shared showed her standing next to a bed, her back to the camera. She had her long tresses pulled back into a ponytail and she was doing a stretch to one side. Lorena leaned to one side, bracing her elbow on her thigh, as she stretched her other arm over her head.

Lorena was topless as she did this stretch, a fair amount of sideboob visible in the photo. The thong panties revealed the model’s pert derriere and her athletic, slim figure looked seriously toned and taut.

The setting of the photo was fairly plain, with white bedding on the bed and the only pop of color coming from a green plant in a windowsill in the background. The snap itself was shared with a grainy texture filter incorporated as well.

It did not take long for Lorena’s 1.8 million followers to go wild over this upload. In the first few hours after it had initially been shared, more than 116,000 fans had liked the post. There were about 1,100 comments posted in that timeframe as well, with a lot of praise for the Victoria’s Secret stunner.

“Nice photo Lorena you look really fab,” wrote one follower.

“‘Lorena breaks Instagram’ should be trending idc,” teased a fan.

“Nothing wrong with this! You’re on fire queen,” shared another follower.

“I for one think this picture of you shows how beautiful and natural you are. You don’t need a professional photographer to capture that at all. Well done and more please!! Don’t listen to the jealous haters… you do your thing!” declared someone else.

The stunning Victoria’s Secret model does have a tendency to share photos on Instagram showing her topless, much like this one. However, this snap exposing her pert bum was a sexier angle than some of her followers are used to seeing. That appeared to prompt some critical comments, but the positives more than made up for any snide remarks.

Lorena said in her caption that this was a quarantine morning stretch, but a few days ago she noted that the coronavirus lockdown where she’s been staying has been lifted.

In an Instagram post with a geotag indicating she was in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, the model said that the 56-day quarantine she had navigated had ended. It seems that the Victoria’s Secret model might be taking a somewhat cautious approach to jumping back into a more regular daily routine and this morning stretch certainly appeared to be a good way to start the day.