Kayla Moody Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Iridescent Bikini

On Thursday, May 14, American model Kayla Moody made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 713,000 followers to enjoy.

The picture was taken by the professional photographer, Chris Keeling, on a beach at an undisclosed location. A beautiful body of water can be seen in the background. Kayla sat with her legs spread on a rock formation with her feet in the sand. The model placed one of her hands on the rock and other on her collarbone. She turned her head and looked directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

Kayla flaunted her fantastic figure in a black iridescent string bikini from the clothing brand, Minimale Animale. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. The skimpy swimsuit also showcased her flat stomach, curvaceous hips, and long, lean legs. The Instagram star kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell’s long locks looked tousled and windblown. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Minimale Animale by tagging the company.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“@kaylamoody you are so gorgeous,” gushed a fan

“You are beautiful and so sexy,” said a different devotee, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Very hot and sexy young lady with a hot sexy body,” remarked another follower.

“You are divinely beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Kayla has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crop top and a pair of tiny shorts. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.