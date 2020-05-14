Casey Costelloe Serves Up A Sultry Look For The Camera In A Red String Bikini

Casey Costelloe left little to the imagination wearing some skimpy swimwear in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday morning. The model showed some skin while reflecting on how difficult the year has been.

In the sexy snap, Casey looked hotter than ever in a red string bikini. The top fastened around her neck and behind her back while showcasing her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips while accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and sculpted abs in the process. Her lean legs were also on display in the pic. She accessorized with a gold bracelet on her wrist and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Casey sat outside with one leg pulled in close to her for the snap. She rested both of her hands at her sides and arched her back while giving a sultry stare into the camera as sunlight streamed in from behind her. In the background of the photo, some green foliage could be seen.

Casey wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle. She styled the strands in voluminous waves that cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a natural makeup look. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and shimmering highlighter on her nose and chin. She seemed to complete her face with light pink lip gloss.

Casey’s 804,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The post earned more than 8,200 likes within the first five hours after its upload. Admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 260 remarks about the photo.

“You seem to have some wisdom.. and beauty so I’m sure you carry your self in confidence.. and that is sexy,” one follower said.

“Hottest girl in the world,” another comment read.

“You’re literally the cutest ever,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow very gorgeous and beautiful,” a fourth person declared.

The model has become known for showcasing her gym-honed curves in skimpy ensembles such as racy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey got the pulses of her followers racing last week when she posed in a stunning green bikini on the beach. To date, that photo has garnered more than 14,000 likes and over 400 comments.