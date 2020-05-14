Donald Trump Lashes Out At Barack Obama, Says He’s Involved In ‘Biggest Political Crime’ In US History

'He knew EVERYTHING,' Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at former president Barack Obama, accusing him of knowledge of the “biggest political crime in history.”

In a Facebook post, Trump suggested that the Senate or the House of Representatives needs to call in the 44th president to testify before either body.

“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it Lindsey Graham, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!,” he wrote.

What crime Trump is calling on the South Carolina Senator, or any of his colleagues in either legislative body, to investigate is unclear, as of this writing.

As Slate reported, Trump has been mentioning unspecified crimes supposedly committed by Obama for a few days now, sometimes referring to the matter as “Obamagate.”

Over the previous weekend, Trump tweeted several times about “Obamagate” and “the biggest political crime in history,” without mentioning what that supposed crime could be. And when questioned about it by Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker, Trump intimated that there’s no ambiguity about the supposed crime.

“You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours,” Trump told Rucker.

.@PhilipRucker: You appeared to accuse Obama of a crime yesterday. What did he do? TRUMP: "Obamagate." RUCKER: What is the crime? TRUMP: "You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody." pic.twitter.com/EUueidNwGp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2020

Slate writer Jeremy Stahl posits that “Obamagate” refers to a supposed 2016 incident of which Obama was never tied to any wrongdoing.

In March 2017, shortly after his inauguration, Trump tweeted that Obama had ordered his phones in his office at Trump Tower wiretapped, a claim that had appeared in Breitbart News.

At the time, Representative Devin Nunes, the then-chair of the House Intelligence Committee, promised to investigate. Some time later, then-FBI Director James Comey testified before the Committee that there was no evidence that either the FBI nor the Department of Justice had any evidence to support the idea that Trump’s phones had been wiretapped, as The Associated Press reported.

Two years later, in April 2019, Trump revisited the allegation, this time appearing to concede that no crime was committed, and intimated instead that he was not being literal, that his allegations were made on a hunch, and that they were “insignificant.”

However, in August of 2019, as The Hill reported, Trump said that the allegation of wiretapping “turned out to be true.”

As of this writing, Lindsey Graham has not responded to Trump’s appeal to have him call in Barack Obama to testify.