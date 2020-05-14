Andreane Chamberland Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Black Bikini With White Trim

Andreane Chamberland took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a sexy new update with her followers. The model flaunted her petite figure while complaining about her messy bedroom.

In the racy post, Andreane looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy black bikini with white trim. The top clung to her ample bust snugly while exposing her toned arms and shoulders. Her abundant cleavage was also on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms fit tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as they showed off her killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs could also be seen in the shots. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, a chain and pendant around her neck, and bracelets on both wrists.

In the first photo, Andreane pushed her hip to the side and had one hand hanging next to her while the other rested on her thigh. She posed in a similar position for the second snap, which featured wearing a flirty smirk on her face and giving a sultry stare into the camera.

Andreane wore her platinum blond hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in sleek, straight strands that fell over her neck and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. The glam look appeared to be completed with pink blush on her cheekbones and light pink lipstick.

Andreane’s 514,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 3,600 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 260 messages.

“You are looking gorgeous and so beautiful on both pictures babe,” one follower wrote.

“Body goalsssss,” another stated.

“Such a babe,” a third social media user declared.

“Both pics are PHENOMENAL,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy about putting her enviable curves in the spotlight for her sexy posts. She’s often seen wearing racy lingerie, skintight workout gear, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane delighted her fans just last week when she wore a barely-there crop top that exposed her underboob and some matching bikini bottoms. To date, that post has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 580 comments.