Serena Williams Dishes On Her ‘Hot’ Meet-Cute With Husband Alexis Ohanian

'I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot,' Serena Williams confessed on how she met her husband

Though Serena Williams is best known for her prowess on the tennis court, she is also celebrated for her relationship with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Though their coupling is already a fan-favorite, Williams just upped the ante by dishing on their original meeting, and it is just as cute as her followers could have hoped.

The confession was written in a caption for Williams’s latest Instagram post, which featured a video of the two of them driving together.

“This trip started in Roma 5 or 6 years ago,” Williams began, before acknowledging that she should probably have remembered the timing a little better.

“I’m the worst with time lines,” she joked, before continuing the story.

“He sat at my table. I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot. I asked him if he liked truffles. He said yes,” she added.

Williams then jumped forward into the timeline.

“Eventually I said yes,” she said, referencing the couple’s engagement in December 2016.

“And here we are. Five or six years later,” she concluded.

Williams had previously made similar comments to Vanity Fair, explaining that the two of them first met at the Cavalieri Hotel in May of 2015. Williams was in the Eternal City for the Italian Open; in fact, her first match was scheduled for later that day.

Ohanian, meanwhile, was attending the Festival of Media Global conference and admitted that he was slightly hungover when he first approached Williams.

“This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?'” Williams said in the interview.

That said, the tennis ace clearly found the encounter endearing enough to invite Ohanian to see her play in the tournament, and then again to watch her in Paris for the French Open.

Fans of the tennis star were sure to voice their thoughts on Williams’s latest confession.

“The best kind of story there is!” one fan gushed.

“This is the cutest!!! Power couple to the max!!!!” echoed a second, along with several red heart emoji.

Since their wedding in November 2017, Ohanian and Williams have welcomed their first child together, Olympia.

The sweet tot often features in Williams’s social media. In fact, a recent social media post from the star athlete showed the pair of them dancing together. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Olympia was dressed to the nines in a princess dress for the routine, while Williams opted for a form-fitting pair of yoga pants.