Jojo Babie Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Top And Red Booty Shorts

American internet sensation Jojo Babie sent fans into a frenzy around the world on social media after she posted a sultry snapshot of herself on Thursday, May 14. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 10 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Asian descent, was photographed outdoors for the snapshot as she strolled the streets on a sunny day. Jojo exuded a candid, yet sexy vibe as she stood directly in front of the camera. She pouted and hid her eyes under aviator sunglasses, posing from her side. Her long, highlighted blond hair, was parted in the left and did not appear styled as it fell down her back in natural-looking waves.

Furthermore, Jojo appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup for the snapshot, elevating the look. The application looked to include foundation, blush, bronzer, and a light pink lipstick. However, it was her enviable figure that caught the most attention, as she flaunted her curves in an athletic, yet revealing ensemble.

Up top, she opted for a black tank-top. The garment left little to the imagination as it tightly hugged her full-figured assets. Furthermore, as the top featured a plunging neckline, it displayed an ample amount of cleavage, meanwhile, its cropped nature flaunted the model’s slim core.

Jojo paired the top with a pair of red booty shorts that were equally as revealing. The minuscule bottoms, which were skintight, barely covered her bodacious derriere as it flaunted her curvaceous hips and thighs.

The model finished the look off with a pair of open-toed black high-heels — adding a touch of glamour to the sporty look.

She did not include a geotag in the post, but asked her many followers that they “double tap” the image if they are a fan of “thickness.” She further revealed that her shorts were from 1st Phorm, an only vitamin and fitness supplement company.

The sizzling update was met with a large amount of support from a multitude of Jojo’s fans, accumulating more than 23,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 1,000 followers also took to the comments section to shower the stunner with praise and compliments on her beauty, her figure, and her outfit.

“I like you in shorts,” one user wrote.

“Thick and delicious,” a second fan added.

“You have an amazing body,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Always look so beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

