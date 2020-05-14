Jamie Lynn Spears And Her Mother Lynne Rock Bikinis In Stunning Family Photos

Fans were amazed at how incredible 65-year-old Lynne Spears looked in her floral-print two-piece.

Jamie Lynn Spears was pictured sporting an eye-catching bikini in a set of family photos snapped in a pool, but it was her mother, Lynne Spears, who many fans couldn’t stop gushing over.

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn, 29, shared the two sun-drenched snapshots with her 1.9 million Instagram followers. Based on one of her hashtags, they were throwback photos. However, Jamie was holding her youngest daughter, 2-year-old Ivey Joan, in the pictures, so they couldn’t have been very old.

Jamie Lynn was wearing a leopard-print bikini that included a top with thin spaghetti straps and a plunging V-neck. Her matching bottoms featured a mid-rise waist, cutouts on the sides, and a high cut that accentuated her slender legs.

Lynne, 65, was rocking a red-and-white bikini with a tropical floral print. Her top had fixed triangle cups that were connected in the center of the bust. The garment also featured string halter ties and a tie detail in the front that Lynne was wearing undone. Her matching bottoms were a low-rise design with ties on the sides. The bathing suit showcased her hourglass curves and flat stomach.

Jamie’s oldest daughter, 11-year-old Maddie Briann, was rocking a cute pastel two-piece. It included a purple floral-print top and pink bottoms. Ivey was also dressed for a fun day at the pool.

The ladies were all wearing sunglasses in various different styles, and they all had their hair pulled back. Ivey appeared to be holding a bottle of sunscreen, which she was using to shield her eyes from the sunlight in the second photo. She had removed her tiny shades, and her mother was holding them.

The group was standing in the shallow end of a luxurious pool, where the water was just ankle-deep. A stone spillover hot tub was visible in the background, along with a retaining wall. The background of the photo also included a thick, towering wall of trees.

Instead of using her geotag to reveal the location of the snapshot, Jamie Lynn described it as “Some Beach.” This was a possible nod to the title of a Blake Shelton song.

In the caption of her post, Jamie Lynn used the multi-generational photos to promote her upcoming Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias. However, instead of expressing excitement over the former Zoey 101 star’s new show, many of her Instagram followers lavished praise on her bikini-clad mother.

“Mama Spears is HOTTT!!!” read one response to her post.

“Yeah she is,” Jamie Lynn agreed, punctuating her remark with a flame emoji.

“Wow! Mama Spears looks amazing!” another fan wrote.

“Lynne is casually in a bikini. It’s in the genes! Love to you all!” read a fourth comment.

A fondness for wearing bikinis does seem to run in the Spears family. Britney Spears can often be seen rocking her favorite swimwear style in the photos and videos that she shares on her Instagram page, and she’s even been known to practice yoga while wearing tiny two-pieces.