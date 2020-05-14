Katelyn Runck Smolders In A Sequined String Bikini On Instagram

Katelyn Runck stunned her Instagram followers this morning with a sexy bikini look that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The fitness guru looked smoking hot in a sequined string two-piece that caught the eye with its revealing design and sparkling embellishments. She showed off her insane body in a pair of sultry photos and a video, flaunting her fierce physique from several angles. The triple update drove fans into a meltdown, reeling in close to 3,000 likes in the first 10 minutes of going live.

The brunette beauty wore a plunging bikini top that completely bared her cleavage, offering a gorgeous view of her bust. The skimpy pool item appeared to be a halterneck style and featured tiny ruched cups that were strung together on a thin string going around the chest line. The cups were a dark purple color and were covered in gold sequins that lent the swimsuit an iridescent glow. Meanwhile, the rest of the detailing — including the double shoulder straps, as well as the thin trim adorning the cups — were a vibrant fuchsia shade.

The bottoms mirrored the same design, and sported a small, glittery front that was held in place by two sets of thick, glossy side straps. The garment boasted an incredibly low-cut waistline that fell far past her belly button, exposing a large portion of her lower body. The swimsuit was from the brand, Ravish Sands, which Katelyn made sure to tag in her post. The model accessorized the daring look with a classy white mani-pedi and a chic glam.

The makeup application appeared to include a glossy, pink lipstick that beautifully complemented her swimwear. Katelyn added extra sophistication to her look with an elegant hairstyle, showing off her long tresses perfectly coiffed in lustrous waves.

The first photo shared with fans saw her posing seductively on a rattan sofa, one decorated with lilac cushions that beautifully fit in with the palette of her attire. She sat with her legs folded to the side, leaning one hand on the armrest and coquettishly touching her cheek with the other one. She stared directly into the camera with a bold look and the hint of a coy smile. Her hair was swept to the side and tumbled over her shoulder.

The second photo portrayed her standing at what looked like a bar, with one elbow resting on the smooth, polished surface. She stretched out her hips and thighs in a flexible posture that emphasized her lithe waistline and cocked her shoulder, brushing her hair behind her ear. Her locks tumbled down both shoulders, framing her curvy chest. Sunlight from a nearby window flooded the interior, accentuating her all-over glow.

Katelyn combined the two poses for the video, which started off with a shot of her relaxing on the sofa. The clip revealed the scene was taking place on an open balcony, one overlooking a scenic, mountainous landscape. The footage then cut to her putting her figure on full display as she stood up to take in the view. Shot by the glass railing, she casually caressed her neck then lowered her hand to her hip and thigh, all the while looking out at the lavish forest unfolding before her eyes.

The pictures and short clip were taken by LHGFX Photography, a photographer with whom Katelyn has collaborated in previous posts.

Needless to say, the upload quickly became a fan-favorite, garnering more than 22,500 likes and close to 1,050 comments within a couple of hours of being shared on the platform. Fans seemed thrilled to see the model sizzle in yet another seductive outfit, showering her with effusive praise.

“Woww new look,” read one comment, trailed by four sparkles emoji and a long string of yellow-heart emoji.

“You have such pretty eyes [three OK-hand emoji] and your figure no words to describe it,” gushed another follower, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“Powerful Presence,” a third message summarized the look.