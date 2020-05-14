Barbie Blank Strips Down To Her Underwear In New Instagram Post

Barbie Blank gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Thursday, May 14, when she shared a smoking-hot new update. The 33-year-old looked stunning in her scanty PrettyLittleThing intimates that flaunted her killer curves.

The former WAGS alum sported a gray sport-style bra that featured a scoop neckline that displayed a nice view of her cleavage. The classic brassiere sported the signature PrettyLittleThing logo on the thick stretchable band. She wore matching high-waisted bottoms that sat high on her curvy hips, highlighting her chiseled abs and flat stomach.

The post was a collage of nine photos of Barbie photographed in what looked like a bedroom. In the first photo, she spread her legs on the bed, placing her left hand on her thigh. Her right hand was raised to her head, holding her hair in place. She faced the camera and gave a seductive look.

Another pic showed her kneeling on the bed, tugging at her panties. A different snapshot showed her pouting her lips, seemingly giving a “kiss” to her supporters. Some viewers also couldn’t help but notice her curvy behind in the last picture, openly praising her assets in the comments. All the other snaps showed the model in different sultry poses, and every photo seemed to tantalize her fans.

Barbie left her highlighted blond tresses down and styled in loose waves. She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, a hint of bronzer, and nude lipstick. The flash in the photos made her under-eye highlight more noticeable. To keep the focus solely on her branded lingerie, she decided to ditch the accessories.

In the caption, she described the different expressions on the pics as “moods.” She asked her followers if they experienced the same mood swings due to the current pandemic and lockdown measures.

The latest Instagram upload has been liked more than 37,300 times. It also received more than 440-plus comments in less than a day of going live on her account. Many of her online admirers dropped loving messages in the comments section. Countless others raved about her toned physique. Some fans decided that a combination of emoji was enough to express their feelings.

“When I viewed these photos, it made me go through all kinds of moods. You look amazing though!” one of her fans commented.

“I mean I have probably a quarter of those moods, but I definitely DO NOT look like that. You are so beautiful,” another admirer gushed, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“The hottest girl ever,” added a third follower.