Julianne Hough Sizzles In A Half Unzipped Silver Bikini

Julianne showed some skin in a metallic two-piece.

Julianne Hough put her uber fit body on full display in a stunning new shot taken for Women’s Health magazine that was revealed on social media this week. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge looked every inch the superstar on the cover of the health and fitness magazine as she posed in a sporty silver bikini.

The Safe Haven actress proved her body is just as fit as ever as the brand’s official Instagram account shared a look at the cover for the June 2020 issue of the magazine on May 14.

The upload was actually a video which began by showing Julianne posing in the shiny two-piece up against a plain white background before the headings on the cover moved in from either side.

The star struck a fierce pose for the swimwear shoot as she gave the camera a coy smile and flashed her pearly whites.

Julianne, who’s the sister of fellow dancer Derek Hough, put her right hand up to her head and placed her fist on her neck.

She rested her left arm on her hip while her hand grazed her shiny bottoms.

As for her fun bikini look, Julianne wowed in the matching silver two-piece with a black trim which was made up of a crop-top style bikini top that showed off her decolletage and all-over tan.

The top had a black zip design that stretched vertically across her chest. The actress and singer unzipped the top almost half way down to show off a little more skin.

As for the bikini bottoms, Julianne — who recently gifted her mom a house in celebration of Mother’s Day — rocked a pair of low-rise silver briefs with a black trim that perfectly framed her very flat tummy and slim waist.

The star’s short blond bob blew in the breeze while Julianne accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and several thin rings on her fingers.

In the caption, Women’s Health revealed that in the accompanying interview, the star opened up about her workout method to reveal how she keeps her figure so trim. She also spoke about how she’s “navigating this uncertain time” after she recently announced that she’d been locked down amid the current pandemic without her husband of almost three years, ice hockey player Brooks Laich.

Plenty of fans shared praise for Julianne in the comments section of the snap, which was taken by top celebrity photographer Brian Bowen Smith.

“Love this @juleshough,” one fan commented with several praising emoji.

Others left several red heart emoji to share their thoughts.

The stunning cover video has been viewed close to 10,000 times in less than an hour since it was shared.