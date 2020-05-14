Julianne Hough Sizzles In A Half Unzipped Silver Bikini

Julianne Hough put her uber fit body on full display in a stunning new shot taken for Women’s Health magazine that was revealed on social media this week. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge looked every inch the superstar on the cover of the health and fitness magazine as she posed in a sporty silver bikini.
The Safe Haven actress proved her body is just as fit as ever as the brand’s official Instagram account shared a look at the cover for the June 2020 issue of the magazine on May 14.
The upload was actually a video which began by showing Julianne posing in the shiny two-piece up against a plain white background before the headings on the cover moved in from either side.
The star struck a fierce pose for the swimwear shoot as she gave the camera a coy smile and flashed her pearly whites.
WH's June cover star @juleshough is on a mission to help you to find the power inside of you—and you don’t have to be a professional (or even an amateur) dancer to follow her moves ⚡️ Julianne opens up about her workout method @kinrgy, living life on her own timeline, and navigating this uncertain time at the link in bio. PLUS: Julianne will be sharing a sneak peek of Kinrgy and chatting with WH editor-in-chief @lizplosser on Instagram Live at 12 p.m. ET! And you can catch her headlining the #RelayForRelief tomorrow ???? #WHstrong ????: @brianbowensmith
Julianne, who’s the sister of fellow dancer Derek Hough, put her right hand up to her head and placed her fist on her neck.
She rested her left arm on her hip while her hand grazed her shiny bottoms.
As for her fun bikini look, Julianne wowed in the matching silver two-piece with a black trim which was made up of a crop-top style bikini top that showed off her decolletage and all-over tan.
The top had a black zip design that stretched vertically across her chest. The actress and singer unzipped the top almost half way down to show off a little more skin.
Feeling my internal fire raging with my deep and raw emotions this week… ???????? That combination has made for one wild ride ???? There have been some super intense highs and then the pendulum must swing to the intense lows…. Staying true to the path and gradually settling in. Giving myself permission to take the space and time to find my way back to the middle- The Space Between! #kreatingkinrgy What are some of the ways or things you do that help bring you back to the space between those extremes? Share in the comments below ????????
As for the bikini bottoms, Julianne — who recently gifted her mom a house in celebration of Mother’s Day — rocked a pair of low-rise silver briefs with a black trim that perfectly framed her very flat tummy and slim waist.
The star’s short blond bob blew in the breeze while Julianne accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and several thin rings on her fingers.
In the caption, Women’s Health revealed that in the accompanying interview, the star opened up about her workout method to reveal how she keeps her figure so trim. She also spoke about how she’s “navigating this uncertain time” after she recently announced that she’d been locked down amid the current pandemic without her husband of almost three years, ice hockey player Brooks Laich.
Beautiful people! I'm incredibly excited to share a very special Partnership with FitOn X KINRGY by Julianne Hough. This is just a little teaser of some magic we have in the works, just you wait! We have FREE KINRGY workouts waiting for you on the @fitonapp right now! Thrilled to offer these for all the happiness and health you need during this uncertain time. Download the app now (link in bio) & stay tuned for more amazing things coming your way very soon!
Plenty of fans shared praise for Julianne in the comments section of the snap, which was taken by top celebrity photographer Brian Bowen Smith.
“Love this @juleshough,” one fan commented with several praising emoji.
Others left several red heart emoji to share their thoughts.
The stunning cover video has been viewed close to 10,000 times in less than an hour since it was shared.