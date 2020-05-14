Hilde Osland Flaunts Toned Abs, Bares Cleavage In ‘Lil Orange Bikini’

Hilde Osland started her day with a little bit of heat on her Instagram account on Thursday. The model shared a series of mirror selfie photos and a video in which she showed off her stunning body in a tiny, orange bikini. The bright two-piece left little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The post showed Hilde posing in front of her white bed on the floor. She held her phone up to what looked to be a silver two-sided mirror. The setup was in the corner of the room below a few widows without curtains, so sunlight poured into the room and fans could see the beautiful, clear sky. The rays washed over Hilde and highlighted her tan skin, which was amplified even further by her neon bikini.

Hilde’s look included a demi-cut bra with a bow at the center and thin, crossed strings below the bust. The top’s sweetheart neckline did little to contain Hilde’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Meanwhile, the strings hugged Hilde’s curvy waist closely.

Hilde’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped bottom in a cheeky cut. The front of the bikini featured shoelace ties that remained below her belly button to further show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above Hilde’s hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. The sides also featured multiple layered cut-outs, so even more skin was on show.

Hilde accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace and silver stud earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, blush, highlighter, thick eyeliner, thick lashes, and a nude lipstick. Hilde wore her long, blond hair pushed to one side in messy waves for some shots, while in others, she wore a topknot.

In the first photo, Hilde posed on her knees with her legs spread and back arched in a way that showed off her figure. The second photo showed her standing with her round booty popped as she stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Hilde also included a Boomerang video in which she turned her torso slightly to give fans a full view of her outfit.

The post garnered more than 37,000 likes and nearly 900 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Hilde’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Love this colour and bikini on you!!!” one fan said.

“Absolutely stunning!” another user added.

Hilde always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post earlier this week, she sported a tiny crop top with no bra and jeans, which her followers loved.