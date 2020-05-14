Lisa Rinna Claps Back After Denise Richards Says She’s Been On Every Magazine Cover Co-Stars Want To Be On

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star posted a cheeky response to her co-star's shady confessional.

Lisa Rinna posted an epic comeback to Denise Richards’ shady confessional comment about her own past as a cover girl. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, shared photos of her two Playboy cover shoots in response to Denise’s comment that she has been on the cover of every magazine her co-stars would want to be on.

Rinna fired back by posting the covers of her two stints as a Playboy cover girl, in 1998 and 2009.

“Well sh*t….. I only got me two of the covers that we’d all want to be on,” the actress and entrepreneur posted to Instagram. “DANG. And I’m selling sex. Dang again. Oh well. Lois loves them. ”

Lois is Rinna’s 92-year-old mom.

For the 1998 Playboy spread, Rinna made history because she was six months pregnant with her daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin, at tehe time per the Los Angeles Times. The pregnant pictorial was even Rinna’s idea.

The former soap star and QVC regular has appeared on other magazine covers as well, including a gorgeous cover shot for the California lifestyle magazine CVLux.

Rinna’s clap back came after Kyle Richards called out her “fake a**” co-stars by questioning why Denise went glam after her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle pointed out that during her first season on the Bravo reality show, Denise was “down to earth” and wore no makeup, and that a year later she’s “getting glam” and having a diamond ice sculpture at her house for a backyard dinner party.

When Denise asked her why it mattered, Kyle said it just seems that the Bold & the Beautiful star is “not how” she was before.

“Why am I fake because of that?” Denise said. “I’ve been an actress in this business for a long time. I’ve done glam. Half the time you guys see me, I’m coming from f*cking set.”

Later, in an epic confessional session, Denise threw shade at all of her RHOBH castmates.

“I am f*cking Denise Richards, Kyle,” the 49-year-old actress said.

“I don’t think these b*tches know, I’ve been on every f*cking magazine cover you could possibly imagine that they would want to be on.”

Kyle has gone back and forth on Denise’s style this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On last week’s episode of the Bravo reality show, she called the “Wild Things” beauty a “ragamuffin.” Denise hit back on Instagram by posting pics from her cover model shoots for Esquire, Elle, GQ, Cosmopolitan, and more.