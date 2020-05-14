Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds After The Birth Of Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she has lost 60 pounds after the 2018 birth of her daughter with Tristan Thompson, True. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spilled the beans to her sister Kourtney during an interview for Kourtney’s Poosh Livestream reported Entertainment Tonight. Khloe also revealed tips for what worked for her in terms of diet and wellness and how she maintains her weight loss today: a delicate balance of hard work, healthy eating, and the occasional treat.

“After I had True, I lost 50 pounds, or almost 60 pounds now, but I, of course, dieted after that. If you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight, yes, diet and exercise, they go hand-in-hand,” Khloe revealed during the broadcast. “Now that I’m in my weight vicinity goal — I’m around 150, if it goes up a little when it goes into the one-high 40s, it’s a dream.”

The sisters livestreamed the interview from their respective homes, where each are self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloe, who has struggled with her weight over the years, began her journey towards health and wellness in 2013 after breaking up with ex-husband Lamar Odom. She worked out for a year and a half steadily before enlisting the help of a family friend, trainer Gunnar Peterson, to work with her on overhauling her overall nutrition, reported Health.

Now that she has achieved her weight loss goals, the reality star revealed during the podcast that she is enjoying foods such as quesadillas and “whatever True is eating” but balancing that with regular workouts that burn off any extra calories she may have consumed.

She also revealed to her sister and the podcast’s listeners that she generally maintains a healthy diet and doesn’t indulge in foods that can throw her off track. Khloe also shared that she would rather eat something that she will truly enjoy than foods that are mindless. This includes beverages from a popular coffee chain that can be highly caloric.

“Like the Starbucks that’s like a 600-calorie drink, I’m like, why? I would rather have a great piece of cake,” Khloe explained. She also noted that she drinks a lot of water, stays away from juices, and if she is looking for a sweet drink will have a Snapple iced tea on occasion as a treat.

The sisters both agreed that healthy eating is the way to go to achieve lasting weight loss and to keep a healthy mind/body balance and most of all, to enjoy life.