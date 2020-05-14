Suzy Cortez Flaunts Flawless Figure In NSFW Pantsless Shot

Suzy Cortez treated fans to a stunning new photo of herself yesterday. The sizzling new shot was added to her Instagram feed hours ago, and it’s already generating a lot of buzz from her 2.2 million fans.

Miss BumBum World 2019 posed indoors in her latest social media share. Suzy did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she appeared on a spiral staircase. The wood-lined steps twisted toward a balcony above, and Suzy rested her hand on a metal railing. She faced her backside toward the camera and looked over one shoulder with a sultry stare as she appeared to be making her way upstairs.

Suzy wore her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and tresses spilled over both sides of her chest. She was sporting a stunning application of makeup that brought out her most notable features. It seemed like she lined her eyes with a smoky shadow on the top and bottom of her lids, and added a few thick coats of mascara to elongate her lashes. It also looked like she finished the application with a deep red lipstick.

The model put her famous figure on full display for the camera while clad in one of her hottest outfits to date. She opted for a revealing ivory top with straps that clasped in the back and flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. Fans were also treated to a great look at her muscular back, which was perfectly bronzed. It appeared as though the model went pantsless in the shot, giving her audience an eyeful of her famous “BumBum.”

The sexy outfit also exposed her muscular legs in their entirety, which have quickly become one of her trademark features. The model opted to go jewelry-free in the photo and let her sexy attire speak for itself. However, she added a pair of nude pumps to the look, which elongated her fit stems.

Fans were not shy with showering the Brazilian babe’s post with love in the form of likes and comments. The post has raked in over 16,000 double-taps and upward of 150 comments in a few hours. While some fans were left speechless, many others used words to express their love for the sexy shot.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“You are so wonderful, my dear,” a second fan complimented.

“I GONNA LOVE YOU TOO MUCH HERMOSA SUZY,” another Instagrammer exclaimed with a number of red hearts attached to their comment.