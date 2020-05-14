Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Bill Murray From His Bathtub, Discusses His Quarantine Life

Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Bill Murray from his bathtub Wednesday. In a scene similar to one from the actor’s hit movie Groundhog Day, Murray chatted on Jimmy Kimmel Live via video from his bathroom in Charleston, South Carolina.

Kimmel spoke with the actor to relieve the “pandemic doldrums.” When the host saw Murray in his house, it prompted Kimmel to ask if that was legal.

“Depends on the state,” Murray jokingly replied.

Kimmel touted the benefits of sitting in the tub as soap and water are currently the best way to beat the virus, a nod to the idea that hand-washing is one protection against the coronavirus. Water then started to run in Murray’s bathtub.

Taking baths is not the only way that Murray is combating the virus. The actor showed the face mask he wears in public by putting it on for the viewers. Murray said that while some people in Charleston aren’t wearing masks, he thinks it is a great way to show that you are “on the side of law and order.”

The interview went on to discuss Murray’s love for sports, especially baseball and basketball. Murray is the co-owner and Director of Fun for a minor league baseball team, the Charleston RiverDogs. With the current baseball season on pause, Murray has resorted to watching Korean games.

“I really miss baseball a lot.”

While in quarantine, Murray also watched the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, where he was excited to see himself in the background. Murray then reflected with Kimmel on some memories of the famed basketball star. The pair were co-stars in the movie Space Jam. Murray took the opportunity to remind viewers that he “stole the ball” from Jordan and “made the pass,” although he received no fanfare for it.

As the interview continued, water flowed steadily in the tub with bubbles abound. Murray described the experience as “soothing, like a Japanese garden.”

Murray’s upcoming plans for quarantine include a nacho making competition against celebrity chef Guy Fieri. The two will go head-to-head along with their sons on the Food Network’s Facebook page on Friday. Proceeds will go to RERF, the Restaurant Employees Relief Fund. Murray teased Fieri by saying the Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives host has “gotta learn how to lose.”

RERF’s mission, according to its website, is to “help restaurant industry employees experiencing extraordinary hardship in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.”