Nicki Minaj Wows Fans In Makeup-Free Video

The rapper kept things casual in a new video as she listened to her own song.

Nicki Minaj proved she’s most definitely a natural beauty as she went completely makeup-free in a new video shared to her Twitter account this week. The rapper proudly showed off her stunning bare face in the clip, which she shared with her 20.5 million followers on May 13, as she laid down and played with a doll version of herself while she listened to her own song.

The clip showed Nicki as she kept things casual while seemingly spending some time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has millions of people around the world staying at home.

The star wowed in a simple, plain white t-shirt and had a beige patterned headscarf wrapped around her head which she tied on the right side of her face. Her dark hair flowed down from underneath.

Nicki appeared to have completely ditched the cosmetics for the 19 second clip. Her blemish-free skin glowed while she chilled on the couch in front of a window. She rapped along to her own verse in the newly released remix of the song “Say So” with Doja Cat.

The star repeatedly panned the camera from her bare face to her tummy, where she played with a doll which didn’t have a nose or a mouth. Nicki’s doppelganger which was dressed like her on the cover art for her “Chun Li” single cover artwork, and rocked a brown Fendi jacket, silver hot pants, and large gold earrings.

Nicki didn’t post the all-natural clip with a caption, though the video did state the date of May 13 alongside a pink heart.

The stunning video quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom couldn’t help but gush over how gorgeous Nicki looked even without makeup.

“No makeup, all natural, and I’m HERE FOR IT QWEEN!” one person tweeted in response to the clip.

“Omg why she’s soooo beautiful without makeup,” another Twitter user said with a heart eye and a loudly crying face emoji.

“Nicki is gorgeous with makeup and without,” another person replied, adding while referring to her glowing skin, “she needs to drop the skincare routine.”

The video has been viewed more than 946,000 times and has received more than 4,700 responses in just over 10 hours.

The latest mention of “Say So” on social media came shortly after Nicki took to Instagram stories to deny that she was throwing shade at someone particular in the lyrics.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many fans speculated that the star was calling out the outspoken daytime talk show host Wendy Williams in the song, though the rapper quickly shut down the rumors.