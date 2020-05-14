Jen Selter Sizzles In A Neon Green Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot video taken on a scenic beach. Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated exactly where the video was captured, but she stood on some smooth sand studded with rocks, and the ocean was visible in the background. It appeared to be a cloudy day, giving the shot a more moody feel as Jen propped her body against a large rock formation nearby.

She showcased her sculpted physique in a sexy green bikini that highlighted all her assets. The bikini top was a simple triangle-style, but Jen made it more interesting by layering a semi-sheer cropped t-shirt over top of it. The t-shirt covered up her cleavage, but her sculpted arms and chiselled stomach were still on display in the look.

She paired the more full-coverage top with a pair of revealing bikini bottoms. The bottoms featured a small patch of neon green fabric and thin strings that stretched over her hips. The high-cut style of the swimsuit bottoms elongated her legs, and drew even more attention to her gravity-defying rear. Jen didn’t turn around in the video clip, but the bottoms appeared to be a thong style, and Jen rockd them with bare feet.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in a sleek style, and her silky tresses blew in the wind as she posed for the camera. She rested one hand on the rocks nearby while the other played with her hair, and at one point she flashed a smile at the camera.

Jen placed a BlendJet blender with a green beverage in it on the sand in front of her. She also adde a caption to the post that expressed her feelings about the current situation.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the video update, and the post racked up over 261,100 views within just eight hours. The post also received 571 comments from her fans.

“Wow this is aesthetically Amazing,” one fan commented.

“Green goddess,” another follower added.

“Perfect as always,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re so incredible gorgeous,” another follower added, admiring Jen’s beauty.

Jen has been keeping her followers updated by sharing plenty of sizzling quarantine content, as well as the occasional throwback from an earlier time. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a short video clip in which she and a friend did some yoga moves outside in the sunshine, flaunting their sculpted bodies in workout gear.