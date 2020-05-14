Kindly Myers Is A Smokeshow In Black & White String Bikini

Kindly Myers took to her Instagram account today to share a sizzling new shot with fans. The photo captured the model in nothing more than a string bikini, and her 1.9 million fans were hardly bothered by the sexy display.

The model posed in profile in front of a beautiful beach landscape, but she failed to use a geotag to pinpoint the exact location. Instead, she directed fans to the link in her bio in the space where locations usually are tagged. She made sure to tag photographer Jaye Ott in the caption to credit him for the perfect snap.

Behind her was a sandy shoreline and glistening blue body of water, as well as several trees that covered a hill. Kindly gazed into the camera with her big, brown eyes and parted her lips ever so slightly while ensuring that all eyes were glued to her bombshell curves.

Her barely there swimwear set included a triangle top with a plunging neckline that showed off her voluptuous chest. It secured around her back with a set of white strings while another thick band fell under her bust, wrapping around her ribs to accentuate her tiny frame. The swimwear appeared to consist of two layers, including a solid white fabric and a transparent black overlay on top.

The Playboy model’s bottoms offered another glimpse of her fit figure. The sexy, high-cut design showcased her fit thighs and curvy hips. Meanwhile, its thin string waistband rested high on her sides and helped draw attention to her washboard abs and tiny midsection. Her in-profile pose showed off the dark ink tattoo on her rib cage, which fans frequently see in skin-baring shots.

Kindly added only one small accessory to her beachy look with a dainty silver necklace. It looked like she spent some time straightening her platinum blond tresses, which fell to the middle of her back. Kindly also sported a stunning application of glam, and it brought out all of her beautiful features. Her look appeared to include a bright pink lip gloss and defined brows.

Many of Kindly’s fans took time to show their appreciation for the Thursday morning upload. The shot has amassed over 7,000 likes and 142 comments in an hour.

“Perfection in Bikini,” one follower gushed alongside a single heart-eye emoji.

“Woah u are a sexy bombshell,” a second social media user complimented.

“An absolutely example of perfect beauty,” a third Instagrammer wrote with the addition of a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.