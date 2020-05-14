Britney Spears Plays Peekaboo With The Camera In A Plunging Red Crop Top And Hot Pants

Britney showed some skin as she showed off her peekaboo skills in a new video.

Britney Spears gave fans a look at how she plays peekaboo with her niece in a new video shared to her Instagram account this week. The pop star got playful with the camera as she repeatedly covered her face with a hat before pulling a series of different poses in a skimpy crop top and hot pants.

The video was shared to Britney’s account on May 13 and began with a look at her with her face entirely covered by a large, white sun hat with a black ribbon around the head.

She repeatedly moved the hat from side to side to reveal her face as she opened her mouth and gave the camera a surprised look before she changed her expression to a smile.

Britney then held the hat over her chest, before moving it above her head and repeated the same actions. She posed and swished her long, blond hair, which was tied up into a ponytail, from side to side.

The “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer also turned the hat from side to side as if it were a steering wheel as she swayed.

Britney — who previously slipped into a bright yellow bikini for a hilarious lip sync video posted to Instagram — later ditched the hat completely as she seemingly pretended to be on a catwalk. She walked towards and away from the camera and flashed a smile as she gave her 24.2 million followers a good look at her seriously fit and toned body.

The 38-year-old mom of two proudly showed off her tan in her plunging red crop top, which glowed a bright orange due to the filter the star put on the clip. The top featured puffy, short sleeves and plunged low at the chest with a keyhole cut-out to show a little more skin.

Britney also showed off her seriously flat tummy and her long, slim legs in a pair of tiny white low rise hot pants.

The video was set to the music of “Baby Did a Bad, Bad Thing” by Chris Isaak while the star explained via the caption that she wanted to give them a look at how her niece likes to play peekaboo with her alongside a ghost emoji.

Britney is aunt to sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ two daughters, 11-year-old Maddie and 2-year-old Ivey, who the star recently spent part of lockdown with. She’s also aunt to 9-year-old Sophia, also known as Lexie, who is the daughter of her brother, Bryan.

The comments section of the singer’s new upload was flooded with messages for the star.

“Peekabooney we stan,” one person commented.

“Queen of playing with your niece,” another Instagram user said.

A third jokingly commented of her peekaboo skills, “now you see a legend and now you don’t.”

The video has been viewed more than 698,000 times in the first 12 hours since she posted it to her account.