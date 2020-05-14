Lauren Dascalo Looks Smoking Hot In Pink Satin & White Lace Lingerie

Lauren Dascalo took to her Instagram account today and published a sexy new post. In the brand-new update, the American model sported a skimpy lingerie set that flashed a generous amount of skin.

The photo showed Lauren standing in front of a big, round mirror. While posing, she placed both of her hands on the sides of her head, seemingly running her fingers through her hair. She looked into her reflection and gave a fierce look. The photographer managed to stay out of sight and only showed the model and the blurry background.

The natural sunlight that came from the window behind her illuminated the room. However, the LED light from the mirror also helped highlight her curves.

Lauren rocked a scanty pink two-piece intimate set from an unknown brand. The bra featured tiny cups made of satin fabric with intricate lace panels. It also boasted a plunging neckline that displayed her ample cleavage. The undergarment didn’t seem padded, but the material used was thick.

She wore matching panties that were just as revealing. Like the top, the underwear was also made of satin and lace material with a thin waistband clinging onto her slender waist. The low-cut design emphasized her taut tummy, and high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs.

Lauren left her long, blond hair loose and styled in sleek, straight strands. It hung over her shoulders and back. For the occasion, she wore a glamorous makeup look that included defined eyebrows, well-defined eyeshadow, and thick black mascara. She sported several accessories, such as two gold necklaces. Her hair covered her ears, making it hard to tell if she had earrings on.

She wrote a lengthy caption about how the current situation made some “major changes.” She shared some encouraging words on how to move forward and handle this difficult time. She tagged Los Angeles-based professional photographer, Kendall Arzu, in the photo.

The latest share gained more than 21,300 likes and over 500 comments in less than a day of having been posted on the popular photo-sharing app. Lauren’s fans couldn’t get enough of the snapshot, and many of them flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new picture.

“Mirror mirror on the wall, I think I’m looking at the fairest of all,” an admirer commented, adding five heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Never knew a half-naked Instagram pic could be so inspirational,” another fan wrote.

“OMG! You are the cutest and adorable woman ever! What sexy and beautiful lingerie. You look amazing,” added a third social media user.