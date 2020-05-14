Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Minuscule Pink Shorts & No Shirt In Racy New Photo

Polina Malinovskaya pushed the envelope on Instagram once again, and her fans loved it. The Russian model added another racy photo to her feed hours ago that saw her clad in nothing more than a pair of silk shorts.

The photo captured the model posed outside on a balcony, which as fans know, has become a frequent photo backdrop during the quarantine. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but it looked to be a beautiful day with a cloudless blue sky overhead. The photo showed the model standing in front of the camera with both hands in front of her chest and a massive smile on her face. Polina flaunted her killer figure in a scandalous outfit that didn’t do much covering.

The babe opted to go topless for the skin-baring snap. She tucked both arms at her sides and used her hands to cover up her chest while still leaving ample cleavage in plain sight. Polina also treated fans to a teasing glimpse of underboob while her fit shoulders and arms were on display. She wore a powder blue hue to her nails, which added a pop of color to the otherwise simple look.

Her bottoms offered slightly more coverage than her top — but not much. Polina sported a pair of insanely small silk shorts that hugged her tiny lower half in all the right ways. The garment highlighted her taut tummy, and its high-rise style drew attention to her trim waist. They cut off on her upper thighs, offering a full view of her sculpted legs as well. The delicate pink hue of the shorts proved to be the perfect complement to her fair skin. Those who were wondering where she got the smoking-hot outfit were in luck as she tagged retailer Revolve for the sexy apparel.

Polina pulled her long, blond locks out of her face and into a sleek bun that rested on the top of her head. She appeared to go au naturel in the shot, letting her smooth skin speak for itself. Polina’s fans didn’t shy away from showing their excitement for the new skin-baring display and have already double-tapped the post over 138,000 times and added over 800 comments in two hours.

“Beautiful and wonderful,” one fan raved along with two red hearts.

“You are very very beautiful,” said another fan.

“An angel among humans,” a third fan remarked with a series of flames.

“U R absolutely AMAZING AND SUPER,” one more commented with a trio of hearts.