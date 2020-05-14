‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Angelina’s Wedding Draws Near & Mike Makes A Big Move

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is getting close to its season finale and the anticipated nuptials of Angelina Pivarnick and her fiance Chris Larangeira. In a new teaser trailer, the couple planned their wedding and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren made big moves. The couples found themselves on different life paths as this episode debuted. One is headed toward a new life together, while the other, a new twist in the road for their already established relationship.

In the new clip, Angelina and Chris headed toward their wedding venue, the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey, for a look at the facility and a tasting of the food and treats that would be served at the event. The couple wed in November 2019 and this episode documented the planning and execution of the day.

A wedding planner and the venue’s manager met the couple at the stunning entrance of the facility, welcoming them and explaining what they would be doing that day. This included a complete tour of the catering hall, an explanation of what they could expect on their wedding day, as well as a tasting of the food that would be featured at their reception. While Angelina was excited about everything she saw, from the breathtaking outdoor area to the chapel, Chris tried to make light of the situation by cracking jokes to her disdain.

She shared in the clip that she felt if Chris planned the wedding it would be a “circus” and this is why men shouldn’t be deeply involved in wedding planning. Nonetheless, she appeared to be moved at the way he did express some excitement about seeing the place where they would be pronounced man and wife.

As for Mike and Lauren, the Jersey Shore cameras caught up with them on the day they moved out of their Long Branch, New Jersey, apartment where they had lived together prior to their wedding and where Lauren awaited Mike’s release throughout his prison sentence. In the clip, the couple was seen looking around their empty apartment, reflecting on all the pivotal life moments that had brought them to this point. They stated they were ready, and along with their beloved dog Mosey, packed up and left their past behind for a future in a luxury home located in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Fans could not wait to see the brand-new episode and shared their feelings regarding the teaser clip in the comments section of the video.

“I love how far Mike has come, he’s such a sweetheart with Lauren. Can’t wait to see their forever home!” said one follower.

“I swear that Angelina and Chris be the most entertaining couple on this show,” remarked a second fan of the real way they believe the couple interacts with one another versus a scripted, television ready relationship.

“Welp! She was right about the wedding turning into a circus,” noted a third fan.

The fan was alluding to the explosive season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where bridesmaids speeches from Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Nicole Cortese threw the reception into a tailspin and severely impacted their relationships with Angelina.

Also starring in the series are Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Vinny Guadagnino.