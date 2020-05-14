Tarsha Whitmore Looks Stunning In A Strapless Corset & Denim Shorts

Tarsha Whitmore looked drop-dead gorgeous in today’s Instagram update, giving off casual-chic vibes in an elegant black corset and blue denim shorts. Snapped in what looked like the indoor parking lot of her building, the 19-year-old model showed off her sculpted figure while posing with one arm stretched up on a wall. She faced the camera with a beaming smile and put one leg in front of the other, coquettishly sliding her thumb in the belt loop and slightly tugging down on her jeans. A geotag identified the location of the photo as Queensland’s Gold Coast, further indicating that she was close to home.

The half-body shot did justice to her curves, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame. The low-cut, strapless top looked flattering on her perky bust, leaving plenty of décolletage on display. However, the square neckline kept the skin-baring to a tasteful amount, showing just a tantalizing hint of cleavage. The corset started off with a cozy, ruched bodice that emphasized her pert bosom, continuing with a snug, busk-highlighted midsection meant to accentuate her lithe physique. The item sported an inverted-V hemline that ended just above her navel piercing, baring a good portion of her toned midriff.

Meanwhile, the shorts were a high-rise style and seemed to fit loosely across her hips, teasing a glimpse of her thigh. The jeans featured a subtle, distressed trim and were cinched with a black shoelace instead of a belt. Tarsha called attention to the detail in her caption, making a playful remark about her fashion style. She credited online fashion boutique, Princess Polly, for her outfit, touting additional stylish looks from the brand to be admired in her Instagram stories.

The Aussie beauty completed her look with a black purse, which featured a short, chain handle that she wore around her shoulder. She showed off her long, blond tresses styled in sumptuous curls that tumbled over the other shoulder. Her hair was swept to the side, grazing her forehead and rosy cheek. As usual, her makeup was on point, and appeared to include sculpted eyebrows, long lashes to bring out her eyes, and a glossy peach lipstick.

The photo stirred quite the reaction among her fans, garnering close to 9,300 likes and 121 comments in the first two hours of being uploaded onto the platform. Plenty of followers were left speechless by the look, opting to express their admiration only via emoji. Others managed to string a few words together, branding Tarsha as a “cutie” and “babe.”

“You’re beautiful!!!” gushed one person, leaving two pairs of heart-eyes and fire emoji.

“So pretty,” wrote another Instagrammer, adding a couple of heart emoji.

“Beautiful hair,” remarked a third fan, ending their comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Prettiest smile ever!!” declared a fourth follower, who also left a heart-emoji at the end of their post.