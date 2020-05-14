‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Shows Off Jaw-Dropping ’80” Chain Braid,’ Reveals New Role As Restaurateur

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star wore a statement braid and dropped some big business news.

Dorit Kemsley showed off a striking new hairdo and dished on a new business venture on the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On the latest installment of the Bravo hit, the 43-year-old style star wore an epic, floor-sweeping braid and opened up about her surprising role as an investor in a Buca di Beppo restaurant.

Dorit’s high pony-tailed look featured a dangling statement braid wrapped in a piece of black cord.

On her Instagram page, the Beverly Beach founder shared a video of her whipping her lengthy braid back and forth. Dorit captioned the clip with the cheeky statement, “An 80″ chain braid and the ‘tress is history.”

In comments to a social media photo of Dorit’s over-the-top hair look, some fans compared her to Beyonce and Kylie Jenner.

“Your glam is INSANE! I love it!!” one fan wrote.

“This is giving me Beyonce! You kill it every time,” another told the RHOBH star.

“I love your style so much Dorit! Thank you for giving us the best fashion on TV,” a third fan added.

“Very editorial, not practical though,” another wrote. ” I don’t know how Crystal Gayle did it! Lol!”

Dorit’s hairdo is courtesy of celebrity stylist Justine Marjan. Last fall, Marjan shared a sneak peek of Dorit’s look to Instagram after she styled her for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills filming.

In addition to debuting her statement braid, Dorit also opened up about her new venture with a Buca di Beppo location. The designer and mom of two revealed that she is customizing a room at the Italian restaurant chain’s Encino location.

On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, Dorit explained to co-stars Denise Richards and Erika Girardi that her son Jagger’s godfather, businessman Robert Earl, is the owner of the famous restaurant chain. Dorit said she told her friend that she “might need” to put her “stamp” on the local location, and he gave her the go-ahead.

“I decided to invest in just one location and when you’re starting a new business venture, your reputation is only as good as what was last said about you,” Dorit said in a confessional on the Bravo reality show. “Luckily, we have never come across someone fearing to get into business with us.”

Dorit told Refinery 29 that her design of a banquet hall at the Encino eatery was inspired by her many years living and working in Italy. The RHOBH star said the room will reflect the “colors and splendor of Capri,” and that it is even called the Capri Room.

Fans will see the finished product later this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.