Ariana Grande Opens Up About New Album: ‘I’ve Been Making A Lot Of Stuff’

Ariana's revealing if fans can expect a new album anytime soon.

Ariana Grande has spoken out about a new album and if fans can expect to hear more new music from her anytime soon. The pop star got candid about how she’s been working on new material while at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, but admitted that fans probably shouldn’t expect a brand new album to drop anytime soon.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight on May 13, Ariana revealed that she’s been creating new songs but doesn’t have any big news to reveal when it comes to releasing a whole new collection of songs.

“I’ve been making stuff. I’ve been making a lot of stuff, but that’s not where my head is at right now,” the star explained, as she admitted that she has been working on new music in her home studio amid the pandemic but hasn’t been strictly working towards a new album.

“I didn’t have a home set up until quite recently and that’s been so much fun, but also so bad for my sleep schedule and my eating schedule. I have to remember that there is life outside of making stuff and I have to leave the computer at some point,” she said.

Notably, Ariana has already treated fans to some new music amid the current pandemic.

She dropped a new duet with Justin Bieber, a ballad called “Stuck With U”, last week. The twosome are donating the proceeds of the single to the First Responders Children’s Fund which aids the children of workers on the frontline fighting the pandemic.

It’s because of the current outbreak that fans probably shouldn’t expect any non-charity singles to drop anytime soon.

Ariana explained that while so many people across the globe have been affected buy the current situation, she doesn’t feel it’s appropriate to release new music for her own gain.

“I think as far as creating goes, it feels really good. But I know that a lot of people don’t have that luxury and a lot of people [have] jobs they can’t do it from home, so I feel guilty and blessed,” Ariana — who released her most recent album, Thank U, Next, more than a year ago back in February 2019 — said.

“I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now,” she added, calling it a “tricky time” for artists when it comes to creating new material.

But while the “Break Free” singer is not prepared to release a new album right now, Ariana has been keeping fans updated with how she’s been doing amid the lockdown over the past few weeks.

As well as a steady stream of Instagram stories, the talented singer previously wowed fans when she showed off a new look as she treated her 185.5 million followers to a look at her dramatic hair transformation when she ditched her signature long, straight ponytail for her natural curly locks.