Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Buxom Body In Lace Lingerie Set

Tahlia Skaines tantalized her 523,000 Instagram followers with her latest post. The Australian model uploaded a sexy update in which she showcased her curvaceous physique in a skimpy lace lingerie set.

Tahlia rocked a white bra-and-panty combo from an unnamed brand. The balconette bra featured a deep neckline that exposed her décolletage. The underwire that provided support pushed her bust up. It showed a generous amount of cleavage. The brassiere was made of lace and fishnet fabric. It had a pair of narrow straps that clung to her lean shoulders, accentuating her toned arms.

The matching pair of bottoms Tahlia wore boasted high leg cuts that helped highlight her slender hips. The low-cut waistband emphasized her taut stomach. Fans also couldn’t help but notice her rock-hard abs. The undergarment had a narrow waistband that enveloped her slim waist.

Tahlia took a photo of her incredibly toned frame while holding a bottle of Bali Body’s self-tan remover. Although the saucy snap did not show her face, it showed a nice view of her upper thighs up until her lower neck. She stood with her legs apart, popping her left hip to the side. Sunlight illuminated her flawlessly, bronzed complexion.

The purpose of the snap was to show her followers how good the product worked on her skin. According to the caption, she tried the tan remover and loved it. She also mentioned that she uses it with the brand’s “tanning mousse,” and the two items will be her go-to products this winter. Tahlia also urged her followers to check out her new YouTube content, where she demonstrated how to use the product.

As the pic didn’t show her face, it was unknown whether she had makeup on. She also appeared to have tied her hair into a bun. What was visible was her perfectly-manicured nails that were painted white.

Even with no view of her beautiful face, the new upload still proved to be a hit with Tahlia’s avid admirers. As of this writing, the post has amassed more than 4,900 likes and upwards of 50 comments. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her amazing figure. Others opted to express their thoughts on the picture by simply dropping a combination of emoji.

“Bali body is my favorite! Thanks for the recommendation,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow! I need to get some fake tanner!! Your body looks so good! You have to make a video about your workout programs and what food you eat,” wrote another admirer.

“I love your tan!” added a third social media follower.