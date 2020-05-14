Pregnant Nikki Bella Opens Up About ‘Heart Scare’ With Her Unborn Baby

The WWE star spoke out about a scary trip to the doctor's office.

Pregnant WWE star Nikki Bella opened up about the scary moment she and her fiance, Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev, experienced a “heart scare” with their unborn baby. This week, the Total Bellas and Total Divas star got very candid about how she and the dancer had to take an emergency trip to the hospital to get a scan “double checked,” but fortunately reassured fans that everything is just fine with their baby.

Nikki — who recently proudly showed off her bare baby bump at 24 weeks pregnant — spoke out the incident on the May 13 edition of her and her twin sister Brie Bella‘s The Bellas Podcast.

“We kind of had a heart scare!” the athlete and reality star said, per E! News, as she revealed how she and Artem had to drive to Los Angeles for a special doctor’s appointment to make sure everything was okay.

“And so, Artem and I had to drive to LA to get our baby double checked, because they thought they saw something in our baby’s heart,” she explained.

But, fortunately, despite the scary trip, the star ensured fans that “everything came out great” during the second check and added that she and Artem “were so blessed and happy about” the good news.

She added that her and Artem’s unborn child is “very healthy” and revealed that the baby, which is due sometime over the summer, now weighs over two pounds.

Nikki is thankfully having a healthy pregnancy, though she also opened up about a difficult time she’s had recently as she and Brie released their new memoir, called Incomparable.

The star confessed on the latest episode of the podcast that she “was very scared and nervous” to release the book, which came out on May 5, into the world because she got so candid about her past as a survivor of sexual assault in it.

“I didn’t even tell my mom those two rape stories,” Nikki told fans this week, as she revealed how she broke the news to her mom.

“The night before May 5th, when the book dropped, I went and put a book in my mom’s mailbox with two bottles of wine. I was like, ‘You’re gonna need this,'” she said.

Nikki has been very candid about her pregnancy ever since she and Brie confirmed that they were both unexpectedly pregnant together in January. Brie is pregnant with her second child with husband Daniel Bryan.

Nikki has shared several bump photos on social media and also told fans about how she’s been coping with all the changes to her body as she goes through her pregnancy amid the current coronavirus pandemic. She shared a totally makeup-free photo, complete with gray hairs, to her Instagram account last month.