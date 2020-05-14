‘Southern Charm’ Star Cameran Eubanks Slams Rumors, Reveals The Real Reason She Is Leaving

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks took to her Instagram late Tuesday to slam cheating allegations as well as reveal the reason why she is leaving the long-running reality show.

The realtor and mother wrote that she had planned on giving a “kind statement” about the reasons for her departure, but decided to make the announcement earlier due to allegations about her marriage. She felt the time had come now that “insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written.”

Ralph Bavaro / Bravo

“Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings, and that’s it.”

Cameran’s statement was pragmatic about her status as a reality star and said that while the rumors were “upsetting,” they didn’t necessarily surprise her “as this is what reality television had come to.”

She went on to say that some things are worth keeping sacred, including her marriage and that her husband, physician Jason Wimberly being part of the stories, was the most offensive.

“It disgusts me.”

Cameran mostly kept her relationship off-camera, which sometimes angered her fellow co-stars. While she has been a cast member since the show began in 2014, Jason has appeared in only a handful of episodes this past season. Although Jason “wanted no part of the spotlight,” he always “supported” his wife’s participation in the show.

Cameran wrote that she had told Bravo that she would be leaving the show long before any of these stories surfaced. She stated that with life on reality television, you are required to produce drama “to stay relevant” and that she understands that rumors happen when you choose this life.

“Some things are not worth a big paycheck,” she wrote.

These recent scandals have reinforced Cameran’s decision to leave the reality show.

“Now, I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early.”

She shared that she was happy that she trusted her gut when she made her decision to leave and went on to thank her fans and the cast and crew of the show.

The Southern Charm star first mentioned her departure on Tuesday when she replied to a fan’s question on Instagram about when she will be returning.

“I will not be returning,” was her simple answer.

Fans were quick to react to this news with the post receiving thousands of responses.

Southern Charm started filming Season 7 this spring, with production was shut down only days in due to the current pandemic. There is no word on who will be replacing Cameran this season.