Jon Bon Jovi Fans Cheer Singer’s Latest Philanthropic Effort To Combat Hunger

Jon Bon Jovi fans are cheering over the singer’s latest philanthropic effort to combat hunger. In an Instagram post, Jon announced that his JBJ Soul Kitchen has opened a food bank that will service the East End of Long Island, New York, an area hit hard by the coronavirus. Jon and his wife Dorothea made the announcement on his foundation’s webpage along with a photo that shows the couple in the area that will house the new distribution center.
The twosome, who recently celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary, posed together in the new space that will work alongside local organizations to assist the food needs of the community. Due to job loss and the economic downturn, many families in that area are struggling with food insecurity. The caption of the share also explained that Jon and Dorothea will be personally financing the endeavor called the JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank, which will begin the distribution of much-needed supplies immediately.
This is just another step the couple has taken toward assisting others who face a very real need for food and necessary supplies not only during this current worldwide pandemic but also throughout the year. This philanthropic effort initiated by the twosome 14 years ago continues to grow as they research and initiate programs in areas they find would be most supported by this endeavor.
View this post on Instagram
We are proud to announce the formation of the JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank to service East End of Long Island food pantries. With local organizations struggling to meet rising need as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, we have made a pledge to finance the food bank—which begins distributing food this week—to bolster local efforts to combat food insecurity throughout the summer. For more info, click the link in our bio. To donate: https://bit.ly/JBJSKFoodBank
Standing in the space, Jon and Dorothea were close together, and his right arm wrapped protectively around her shoulders. The couple, who share four children together, pushed their face masks to the side in the image and were socially distancing themselves from other workers for the photo. Dorothea was wearing jeans and a striped long-sleeved shirt with a scarf around her neck. Standing next to her, Jon was dressed casually in dark pants, a Syracuse University sweatshirt, a black scarf, and a black baseball cap on his gray locks. Syracuse University is the institute of higher learning the couple’s son, Jake, will attend this fall as a freshman.
View this post on Instagram
JBJ Soul Kitchen Toms River and The B.E.A.T. Center are open as a resource for those in-need. JBJ Soul Kitchen is offering food to-go for our in-need community only during this emergency situation. Hours of operation as of right now are: Tuesday, Friday & Saturday: 4:30-5:30pm Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30am-12:30pm Sunday & Monday: Closed Please continue to check back with us here and on our website for updated hours. Stay safe!
Behind the duo were palettes of food, which will be distributed as needed.
This is the fourth outpost of their program, which was initiated with the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey, expanding to locations in Toms River, New Jersey, and a restaurant in Rutgers University, Camden, New Jersey. They are also working with Step Up to the Plate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to assist in the distribution of food, medical care, personal hygiene stations, and COVID-19 resources and support.
View this post on Instagram
Tune in to hear Jon and Dorothea chat with @tvkatesnow about the new JBJ Soul Kitchen Rutgers University-Newark, the first #jbjsoulkitchen location on a college campus working with the community to tackle student food insecurity. Watch tonight on @nbcnightlynews at 6:30 p.m. EST tomorrow on the @todayshow at 7:00 a.m. EST! Link in bio for more info. @jbjskrun @runewark
Fans of the couple applauded their continued efforts to help battle food insecurity.
“Congratulations to you both it’s fab news. You both are brilliant so kind, considerate, and caring,” said one follower.
“Just incredibly beautiful people! Who knew when I was rocking out to you all through high school in the 80s that you and your wife had such beautiful hearts of gold,” stated a second fan.
“Thank you so much, Jon. You’re incredible. Thank you for all that you do. I’m so proud to be your fan. The world is a better place because of you. Also, you have a golden heart and you look so handsome Jon,” remarked a third Instagram user.